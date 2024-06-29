A man died Friday night after a high-speed chase with South Houston police officers ended in a tragic accident.

Authorities say around 11 p.m., South Houston Police Department officers attempted to stop a motorcyclist for a traffic violation on the Northbound Gulf Freeway.

The motorcyclist refused to stop, leading to a pursuit with the motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed until the sergeant terminated the pursuit just south of the Loop. Despite this, officers report they remained in the area and watched the suspect taking the transition ramp from Interstate 45 to 610 Westbound.

According to police, the motorcyclist collided with the wall as they exited the ramp and was thrown from his bike. He went over the guardrail and fell to his death onto the main lanes of the Southbound Gulf Freeway below. The motorcycle continued before coming to a stop near Woodridge and the 610 feeder road.

Officers quickly located the fallen rider and began life-saving measures until the Houston Fire Department (HFD) arrived and took over. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by HFD personnel.

The Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division (HPD VCD) is conducting a parallel investigation alongside the South Houston Police Department.