Southeast Houston: Two arrested in deadly Dulcimer Street shooting

Two men are in custody for a southeast Houston shooting that killed another man in February, police say.

Houston crime: Arrests in Dulcimer Street shooting

What we know:

On Wednesday, Houston police announced the arrests of 32-year-old Jordan T. Smith and 27-year-old Desmore Letre Modlist.

Police say both suspects have been charged with capital murder, and Modlist has also been charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.

The charges are tied to the shooting death of 37-year-old Craig Johnson. Johnson's roommate was reportedly injured in the shooting, but he is expected to recover.

Police say Modlist was arrested on Tuesday, and Smith was arrested on April 17.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on February 26 at about 11:30 p.m. at a home on Dulcimer Street.

When they arrived, officers say they had to force entry into the home as someone inside said they were unable to unlock the door.

The person inside had been suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, according to police.

Another male, now identified as Johnson, was found inside the home shot but was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, two suspects exited a vehicle, held Johnson's roommate at gunpoint in the driveway, and demanded entry into their home. Once they got inside, the suspects fired multiple rounds, striking both victims before fleeing the scene.

What we don't know:

The injured roommate has not been identified by police.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear.

