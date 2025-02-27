Dulcimer Street shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured after shots fired at southeast Houston home
HOUSTON - A shooting at a home in southeast Houston is under investigation by the Houston Police Department after one person was found dead, another injured.
Shooting on Dulcimer Street
What we know:
HPD Sergeant Cullen Duncan says around 11:30 p.m. they received calls about a shooting at 10315 Dulcimer Street.
When they arrived, officers say they had to force entry into the home as someone inside said they were unable to unlock the door.
The person inside had been suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, according to police. Another male was found inside the home shot but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt. Duncan reports investigators are still going through evidence.
What we don't know:
At this time, police have no information about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects.
It is also unknown if the man taken to the hospital is a victim or suspect.
The Source: HPD Sergeant Duncan gave information about this shooting incident while at the scene.