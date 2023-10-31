The U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas announced the conviction of a 50-year-old Ronald Brown on multiple violent crimes related to a drug trafficking conspiracy on Tuesday.

Authorities say after a six-day trial the jury found Brown guilty of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, intentional killing related to drug trafficking, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a murder, kidnapping and using a firearm in relation to the kidnapping as well as conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said, "Stuffing a zip-tied man into a trunk, raining down gunfire during a car chase and hiring a murderer…all part of Ronald Brown’s illicit cocaine business."

During the trial, witnesses testified about working directly for Brown and said he was responsible for moving around 100 to 200 kilograms of cocaine from Houston to Atlanta in an 18 wheeler and car haulers.

After Brown handed over the drugs to his employees, they divided the drugs and prepared them for sale. In 2013, authorities seized 21 kilograms of cocaine from one of Brown's workers.

Brown's driver testified that he was robbed of approximately 56 kilograms of cocaine April 18, 2014. According to DA's office, Brown suspected the man who lost the drugs at a Valero and another person stole his drugs.

According to authorities, Brown attempted to kidnap the witness and put him in a trunk, intending to kill him in retaliation. An individual saw the kidnapping attempt and decided to help the man and stop Brown.

The victim managed to break free out of Brown's trunk and went inside the individual's car. Brown tried to stop the person and shot multiple times. The driver was shot in the upper body and the witness was shot in the head. Authorities say both individuals survived.

According to the DA's office, another witness testified that Brown told him to get rid of the car and gun used in the shooting, and also told him to tell his girlfriend to report the car stolen.

In a failed attempt to kill this person, officials say Brown begins to search for another man he believed was involved in the alleged theft of his drugs. Brown ultimately decided he wanted to kill him also, officials say.

According to testimonies, he obtained the date of the man's next parole visit through a middleman. He then hired a shooter and provided him with a gun. The hire hit man killed the man while he was visiting the parole office on July 2014.

Officials say Brown paid the shooter and a middleman $20,000, after the shooting.

Despite the defense's efforts to convince the jury that other members of Brown's drug trafficking organization committed the murder and kidnapping, the jury did not believe them.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the jury found Brown guilty as charged.