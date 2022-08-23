Houston driver shot in pickup truck after leaving gas station, police say

article

A driver was shot in an intersection after leaving a gas station in northeast Houston, police say.

The shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 9600 block of Mesa Drive at Tidwell Road.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Police say the man had just gotten gas at a nearby gas station and drove away when he got into some kind of altercation in the intersection.

Authorities say someone in a gray vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger, shot the man while he was in his pickup truck. The shooter then left.

The man had a wound to his right hand and a graze to the neck, police say. He drove about two blocks to a fire station for help. He was transported to the hospital and his injuries are said to not be life-threatening.

MORE NEWS: Man outside Houston convenience store killed in possible drive-by shooting

Police say it’s unclear if the incident began at the gas station.

There is no description of the shooter at this time. Police are reviewing some surveillance video.