article

A man was killed when someone shot toward a crowd of people outside a convenience store in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street near Farwell Drive.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Police believe there may have been a drive-by shooting while several people were standing outside the store.

Police say people were standing outside of a convenience store on Hillcroft Street when someone began shooting.

One man was shot and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say it’s unclear at this time if the man who was shot was the intended target.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed what happened. Anyone with information is asked to the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.