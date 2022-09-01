Houston driver charged after crash into concrete pillar leaves passenger dead, police say
HOUSTON - A driver has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter following a crash on Wednesday afternoon that left a passenger dead, Houston police say.
The suspect, Ahmad R. Davis, 43, was hospitalized after the crash. The identity of the 59-year-old man who died in the crash has not been released.
FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS
The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of the South Sam Houston Parkway West service road.
Police say Davis was driving an SUV when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a concrete pillar.
Paramedics transported Davis and the passenger to the hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead.
According to police, the investigation determined that Davis was impaired.