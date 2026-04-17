18-wheeler fire shuts down Eastex Freeway in New Caney

The Brief An 18-wheeler has reportedly caught fire on Highway 59 in New Caney. The southbound lanes are closed off near Legion Road. Drivers are asked to find a different route.



Southbound Highway 59 is closed off in New Caney after an 18-wheeler has reportedly caught fire.

New Caney traffic: Eastex Freeway big rig fire

What we know:

Montgomery County officials say the fire is on the highway near Legion Road, close to the Grand Parkway.

Officials are only reporting the southbound lanes closed, as well as the southbound ramp.

Drivers are asked to find another route in the meantime.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.