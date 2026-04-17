These Texas cities rank among the best places to live in the US

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The Brief Nine Texas cities landed on Livability's list of top 100 best places to live in the United States. Sugar Land was the highest ranked Texas city, coming in at number three. Three other cities all made the top 10.



Nine Texas cities have made the cut as some of the best places to live in the United States, according to Livability.

The new rankings place two Texas cities in the top five and four in the top ten.

To choose their rankings, Livability factored the average rent and home prices compared to incomes, amenities and environmental quality, safety, education, health and transportation. They then built their list by looking for cities where the average home price was below $500,000 and the population was between 75,000 and 500,000 and assigned those cities a livability score out of 1,000.

Huntsville, Alabama, and Carmel, Indiana, topped the list, but Texas started to make itself known, starting with the number three spot.

Sugar Land ranks 3 for best places to live

With a population of nearly 115,000 people and an average home price of $432,000, Sugar Land landed at number three on Livability's list of best places to live.

Sugar Land made the list for its affordability, safety and strong economy. Livability also cited its outdoor trails and activities and strong economy as reasons to move to the Houston suburb.

Plano rounds out the top 5

Scoring an 813 out of 1,000, Plano rounds out Livability's top five best places to live.

Livability cites the cities job market, family-friendly environment and outdoor activities as reasons to move. The city's population sits around 300,000 and the average home will cost you around $495,000.

Two Central Texas cities sneak into top 10

A couple of Central Texas cities round out Livability's top 10 best places to live.

Round Rock comes in at number nine with a livability score of 789, an average home price of $447,000 and a population of just over 128,000.

New Braunfels ranks 10 on the list with a livability score of 772, a population of nearly 106,000 and an average home price of $357,203.

Other Texas cities in the top 100

Arlington — Rank #22, Livability score 730

College Station – Rank #25, Livability score 728

Midland – Rank #29, Livability score 723

Tyler – Rank #60, Livability score 689

Abilene – Rank #63, Livability score 686

To see Livability's full list of best places to live, click here.