A driver was arrested after hitting two women, other vehicles and a power pole early Monday morning, police say.

The incident occurred around 2:05 a.m. in the 7700 block of Airline Drive.

According to police, the driver of a Ford F-150 drove into the parking lot and got into an altercation.

The driver reportedly then drove over parking blocks and struck two other vehicles. Police say the driver backed up and struck two women believed to be in their 40s.

The truck also struck a power pole, authorities say.

Police say a bystander then physically assaulted the driver of the F-150, causing some injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested.

Police say the bystander who assaulted the driver fled, but was apprehended after assaulting an officer.