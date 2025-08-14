Houston drive-by shooting: Brothers arrested, charged after one confesses

The Brief Anthony and Daniel Ramos have both been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting, according to Constable Mark Herman. Officials say Anthony Ramos confessed to shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Walnut Meadow Drive and confirmed his brother was with him. Anthony had his bond set at $100,000 and Daniel's bond was set at $75,000.



Two brothers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston earlier this week.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman stated Anthony Ramnos and Daniel Ramos have both been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brothers arrested for drive-by

Deputies were called to the 11400 block of Walnut Meadow Drive about a drive-by shooting on Tuesday.

When officials got to the home, they found multiple shell casings, and saw both a vehicle and the residence were damaged. Constable Herman said all the evidence was collected and after investigating, they got in contact with the Ramos brothers.

Anthony Ramos

When Anthony Ramos was questioned, authorities say he confessed to the shooting and admitted his brother, Daniel Ramos, was also in the vehicle.

Anthony's bond was set at $100,000 and Daniel's bond was set to $75,000.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Anthony had previously threatened the victim.

Daniel Ramos

The brothers drove by the victim's home twice, documents state. After law enforcement arrived the first time, the victim showed the bullet holes in the home and vehicle. During the second shooting, the victim was standing outside with others when the shots were fired.

Officials said in the second shooting, the victim recognized the suspect's vehicle and officers were able to track the vehicle's owner down to the Ramos' mother. When authorities spoke with the mom, she told investigators she had loaned the vehicle to her two sons.

Court records state when deputies spoke with Anthony Ramos, he confessed to the shooting. He claimed the victims at the home on Walnut Meadow Drive had been harassing and bullying him. Anthony also said they would also make threats towards him and his family.