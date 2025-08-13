Texas City Police Officer in viral arrest video stood trial in past misconduct case

The Brief The Texas City Police Officer Peter Behler seen in a tense arrest video out of Kemah has been on the news before, according to FOX 26 prior reporting. In 2013, Behler was indicted on charges of official oppression, along with two other officers concerning an arrest they made in Nassau Bay. Documents say the then-25-year-old Webster Police Officer Behler was accused of beating the man he was arresting while the man was on the ground. The Webster Police Department confirmed Behler resigned from the department in April 2014.



What we know:

In 2013, Behler was indicted on charges of official oppression, along with two other officers concerning an arrest they made in Nassau Bay. Documents say the then 25-year-old Webster Police Officer Behler was accused of beating the man he was arresting while the man was on the ground.

A Facebook post from Behler's attorney at the time says Behler was found not guilty by a Harris County jury in 2016.

The Webster Police Department confirmed Behler resigned from the department in April 2014.

Dig deeper:

The man Behler is seen arresting in the 2025 video also has a mug shot from years prior.

Records show that Weston Mabee was charged with robbery bodily injury in Harris County in 2018. The then-18-year-old is accused of stealing $1,400 from an acquaintance's wallet and then firing a gun when the victim tried to follow him, according to records.

Records show Mabee took a plea deal and was sentenced to four years confinement.

On August 11, Behler initiated contact with Mabee in a shopping complex parking lot at 417 FM 517 in Kemah due to a fictitious license plate, according to a TCPD release.

TCPD says in the release that Mabee hit officer Behler when escorted to the front of the patrol unit, while charging documents say Behler hit the officer once he was taken to the ground.

A witness and Mabee's partner say Mabee didn't hit the officer. Mabee's partner shared a video of Behler on top of Mabee during the altercation that gained traction on social media.

Mabee was charged with assault of a peace officer and was booked into the Galveston County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

FOX 26 has requested the body camera and dash camera video of the incident, along with records of any complaints formerly filed on Behler.