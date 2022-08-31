Woman injured in drive-by shooting while asleep in SW Houston apartment

A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting while asleep in an apartment in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Dashwood Drive.

The woman was in a downstairs bedroom area when a vehicle drove through the parking lot and someone fired multiple rifle rounds into the apartment, police say.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Dashwood Drive on August 31, 2022.

The woman was shot in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but she was later reported to be in stable condition.

There is no description of the vehicle or a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800.