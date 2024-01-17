Houston police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that left a man in the hospital.

The shooting was reported around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Reims.

Officers arrived to find a male with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was transported to the hospital, and authorities say he is expected to survive his injuries.

According to preliminary information, police say a red car pulled up and someone started shooting from it. The car then drove off.

There is no description of the shooter or anyone else who may have been in the car.

The investigation continues.