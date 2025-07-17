The Brief The 21-year-old woman killed in a drive-by shooting outside Bugs Bar was identified as Destini Butler. She was one of two people killed in the Sunday night shooting. Fifteen others were injured.



The 21-year-old woman killed in a drive-by shooting outside of Bugs Bar in southeast Houston has been identified.

According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science, the woman killed in the shooting was identified as Destini Butler.

Dig deeper:

Two people were killed, and 15 others were injured in the shooting outside the bar.

The other person killed in the shooting was identified earlier this week as well-known Houston barber Paul "Junebug" Stevenson. He worked at Something Serious Cuts, and, according to a friend, also owned the bar where he was killed.

The backstory:

Two people were killed and 15 others were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a southeast Houston bar on Sunday night, police say.

According to police, a drive-by shooting occurred around 11:47 p.m. in the 6500 block of Dixie Drive.

Police say a group of people were standing outside of Bugs Bar when someone in a vehicle opened fire.

Seventeen people were injured. Police say one of them died at the scene and another died at the hospital.

Police say the shooter or the shooters may have been in a black sedan.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. It’s unclear if there was more than one shooter.

Dig deeper:

