Houston dispensary employee shoots teen, juvenile in critical condition

The Brief A shooting is under investigation by Houston police after a dispensary employee shot a teen on Long Point Road. Police say the employee shot the juvenile multiple times as he was leaving the store. The employee's father claims his son said the teen had gone to the back to steal items while he was in the restroom. However, Lt. Horelica stated it did not appear the juvenile got away with any merchandise.



Houston police are investigating a shooting involving a teen who was shot by the employee of a dispensary store late Monday evening.

Lieutenant Horelica with the Houston Police Department says officers were called to the Greenhouse Dispensary on Long Point Road near the intersection of Bingle Road.

What we know:

According to officials, a juvenile male walked into the dispensary, but it's not sure what he went into the store for.

When the juvenile began to leave the store, he was shot multiple times by one of the employees at the store, Lt. Horelica said.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houstron

At the scene, the employee's father claims his son said the teen had gone to the back to steal items while he was in the restroom. However, Lt. Horelica stated the juvenile did not get away with any merchandise.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Lt. Horelica says the Major Assaults Division will work with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed or if the case will be referred to a grand jury.

What we don't know:

The ages of the juvenile and store employee have not been released.

Houston police are not sure what the teen went into the store for.