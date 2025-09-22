The Brief Bond was set at a total of $1.3 million for Gonzalo Leon Jr. Leon is charged in the death of Julian Guzman, 11, in August. Police say Guzman was playing "ding dong ditch" when Leon shot and killed him.



Bond has been set at a total of $1.3 million for a man charged in the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy who police say was killed while playing "ding dong ditch" in Houston last month.

Earlier this month, Gonzalo Leon Jr., 42, was charged with murder in the death of 11-year-old Julian Guzman. His bond was set at $1 million.

Last week, a grand jury indicted him on the murder charge as well as injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond was set Monday at $100,000 for the injury to a child charge and $200,000 for the aggravated assault charge, in addition to the $1 million bond for the murder charge.

Leon is accused of fatally shooting Guzman on Aug. 30. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 9700 block of Mimbrough, near Fidelity Street, in east Harris County.

Authorities say Guzman and his cousin were playing "ding-dong-ditch" after a family birthday. They allegedly knocked on Leon's door and ran away multiple times.

On the last attempt, investigators say Leon came from behind a gate and fired two shots: one into the ground, and another that struck Guzman.

Guzman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died the next day.