Houston deadly crash: Car flips off bridge into Brays Bayou

By
Published  August 18, 2025 7:59am CDT
Houston
HOUSTON - At least one person is dead after a car flipped off of a bridge into a bayou in southwest Houston.

Deadly crash in Brays Bayou

What we know:

The crash occurred Monday morning on North Braeswood Blvd., near Mullins Drive.

According to police, a car fell from the bridge over Brays Bayou. Police said at least one person died.

Houston police investigate a crash over Brays Bayou.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash. It’s also not known if more than one person was in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. FOX 26 will update date it as more information becomes available.

