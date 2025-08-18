Houston deadly crash: Car flips off bridge into Brays Bayou
HOUSTON - At least one person is dead after a car flipped off of a bridge into a bayou in southwest Houston.
Deadly crash in Brays Bayou
What we know:
The crash occurred Monday morning on North Braeswood Blvd., near Mullins Drive.
According to police, a car fell from the bridge over Brays Bayou. Police said at least one person died.
Houston police investigate a crash over Brays Bayou.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash. It’s also not known if more than one person was in the vehicle.
This is a developing story. FOX 26 will update date it as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.