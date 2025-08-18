The Brief A car flipped off of a bridge into Brays Bayou. At least one person has died. The Houston Police Department is investigating.



At least one person is dead after a car flipped off of a bridge into a bayou in southwest Houston.

Deadly crash in Brays Bayou

What we know:

The crash occurred Monday morning on North Braeswood Blvd., near Mullins Drive.

According to police, a car fell from the bridge over Brays Bayou. Police said at least one person died.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash. It’s also not known if more than one person was in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. FOX 26 will update date it as more information becomes available.