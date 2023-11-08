The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced on Wednesday that Jane Campbell, the goalkeeper for the Houston Dash, has been named goalkeeper of the year. This is the first time Campbell has received this prestigious award.

RELATED: Texas Rangers World Series Parade 2023: 500,000+ fans celebrate franchise's first championship

The Houston Dash, in a statement, expressed their delight at Campbell's achievement and highlighted her contribution to their outstanding defensive unit, which is considered one of the best in NWSL history.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Campbell's exceptional performance throughout the NWSL regular season cannot be overlooked. She played every minute of all the matches and boasted one of the lowest goals-against averages in the league, at an impressive 0.83

SUGGESTED:Houston Rockets revealed new uniforms inspired by two local basketball legends

Furthermore, the Houston Dash organization also announced that Campbell and their defense collectively allowed only 18 goals during the 22 regular-season matches, the fewest in the entire league.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

In addition to being named goalkeeper of the year, Campbell was also recognized as part of the prestigious 2023 Best XI First Team, presented by MasterCard.