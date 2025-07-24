North Houston: Suspect in custody after shooting brother and mother, police say
HOUSTON - One suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting his mother and brother in north Houston, police say.
Houston Curry Road shooting: Brother, mother injured
(Courtesy: Houston Police Department)
What we know:
The shooting was reported in the 7600 block of Curry Road, near Eastex Freeway and East Crosstimbers Street.
Police say the suspect shot his brother, then his mother was shot while she tried to intervene.
Both are expected to recover.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no information on a possible motive.
The Source: Houston Police Department