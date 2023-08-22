On August 18, HPD charged a wanted woman in the death of 78-year-old, Colin Kerdachi, after asking the public for their assistance in her whereabouts.

Kerdachi's remains were found on December 6, 2021, at the 600 block of West Clay Street around 11:30 p.m.

HPD officers responded to the home after a witness stated a human skeleton was found in the backyard while cleaning the house and yard.

Officers arrived finding the remains in an advanced state of decomposition.

Autopsy results from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified Kerdachi as the homeowner of the residence.

The detective's investigation led to Pamela Ann Merritt, 43, as the suspect in Kerdachi's death.

Courtesy of HPD : Pamela Ann Merritt

Charges were filed against Merritt on May 30, which later resulted in her arrest.

