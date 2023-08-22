Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Houston County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
7
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston crime: Woman arrested after skeletal remains were found on West Clay Street

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - On August 18, HPD charged a wanted woman in the death of 78-year-old, Colin Kerdachi, after asking the public for their assistance in her whereabouts.

RELATED: Human remains found in backyard of Montrose-area home

Kerdachi's remains were found on December 6, 2021, at the 600 block of West Clay Street around 11:30 p.m.

HPD officers responded to the home after a witness stated a human skeleton was found in the backyard while cleaning the house and yard. 

Officers arrived finding the remains in an advanced state of decomposition.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Autopsy results from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified Kerdachi as the homeowner of the residence.

The detective's investigation led to Pamela Ann Merritt, 43, as the suspect in Kerdachi's death.

Courtesy of HPD : Pamela Ann Merritt 

Charges were filed against Merritt on May 30, which later resulted in her arrest.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE