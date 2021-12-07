Human remains found in backyard of Montrose-area home

Houston police are investigating after human remains were found at a home in Montrose where a previous resident has been missing for several months.

According to HPD, new residents found the remains in the backyard of a multi-unit home on West Clay Street near Stanford Street and called police around 11 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say a previous resident had gone missing months ago, but police can’t confirm at this time if the person found dead is that missing resident.

The medical examiner will identify the person, possibly with DNA or dental records because of decomposition, police say.

The person’s cause of death has not been determined.

Police say the home has multiple units, and authorities are speaking with all the residents.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

