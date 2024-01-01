An argument between two men led to one man being shot in the head while still managing to drive away just before midnight on New Year's Eve in southwest Houston.

Houston Police Department says the incident unfolded around 11:57 p.m. While driving along Clarewood, just off Fountainview, the victim came across someone he knew and stopped his car. This led to a verbal argument between the two.

Courtesy of Onscene

Police say that the altercation escalated when the suspect fired multiple rounds. The victim was struck at least once in the head. He continued driving down the street, eventually crashing into several light poles before coming to a halt.

Courtesy of Onscene

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene, providing immediate aid to the injured man. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a beard wearing gray sweats.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to come forward contact Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division.