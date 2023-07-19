One woman is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing two women in East Houston.

Houston police were called out to the Coolwood Oaks Apartments just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they learned two women got into an argument. Officers said 36-year-old Athiena Candice Jackson and one of the women began to fight. At some point, Jackson pulled out a knife or other sharp object and stabbed the woman.

Officials said after the initial fight stopped, Jackson attacked a second woman and stabbed her also.

Both of the victims, who were said to be 29 and 32, were taken to the hospital for treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

Jackson was later charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Harris County Jail.