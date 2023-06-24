Authorities have a teenager behind bars accused of leading officers on a chase in north Harris County with a stolen vehicle.

It happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in the 21200 block of Aldine Westfield when constable deputies with Harris Co. Precinct 4 were called to reports of a stolen vehicle. When additional reinforcements arrived, they saw Leonard Davis, 17, in the vehicle speed off before they could approach him.

Leonard Davis (Photo courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4)

A brief chase ensued and Davis lost control of the vehicle before crashing into a fence.

(Photo courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4)

Officials said "the occupants exited the vehicle" and ran away, but Davis, described as the driver, was caught and put into handcuffs. It's unclear if there's a search underway for additional occupants.

The 17-year-old was booked in Harris Co. Jail on a $7,000 bond and is now facing two charges for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest.