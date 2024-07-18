The Houston Police Department is looking for a man charged with the murder of a woman on April 21. Jose Santiago Villatoro, 50, is accused of fatally shooting Rosenda Garcia Hernandez, 52, and has been charged with murder in the 209th State District Court.

Jose Santiago Villatoro (Photo: Houston Police Department)

HPD officers responded to the scene at 11900 7th Street, where they found Garcia Hernandez unresponsive in her vehicle, having been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics. Witnesses reported that a male suspect approached the victim's vehicle and fired several shots before fleeing in a white Jeep Renegade SUV with black wheels.

Investigators identified Villatoro as the suspect in the shooting. It is believed that he may have fled to Mexico.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jose Santiago Villatoro or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

