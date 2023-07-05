Houston crime: Pregnant woman shot at least 3 times at liquor store

article

A woman is recovering after being shot several times during an incident at a Houston liquor store.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 5700 block of Bingle.

Houston police said preliminary information revealed that two suspects exited a vehicle wearing masks and approached the business with weapons in their hands.

Officials said the store clerk inside the business saw them on a live feed and grabbed his own weapon in self-defense.

At some point, police said there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police said a 2-month-old pregnant woman was shot at least three times. She was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities said it's unclear whether she was a bystander or was involved in the incident.

Officials added that the store employee did stay behind and will be questioned.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Major Assaults Division of the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-8800.