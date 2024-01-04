The Houston Police Department needs public help identifying four suspects involved in a liquor store robbery on December 20 in south Houston.

Authorities say three women walked into the store located at the 1800 block of Richmond around 8:20 p.m. The group was seemingly preparing to make a purchase, but instead, they grabbed multiple bottles of liquor and walked out the door. A store employee, following them to their white SUV, was forcibly pushed to the ground by a male suspect as the women got into the truck. To further escalate the situation, one of the women pointed a gun at the employee.

The suspects, described as one black woman in a white shirt and white shorts, another in a black jacket and camo pants, a third in a white hoodie, and a black male standing at 6'0" and weighing 150 pounds, then drove away.

The Houston PD has assigned case number #1807017-23, and individuals with any information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Tips leading to the arrest of the suspects may result in a cash reward of up to $5,000. To maintain anonymity, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or use the Crime Stoppers mobile app.