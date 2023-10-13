Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting.

According to police, a Hobby Airport police unit was flagged down on Gulf Freeway and stated a man had shot another man. The person stated that the shooter took off running following the shooting.

HPD arrived at the scene and located the man with a gunshot wound and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting.