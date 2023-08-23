The Houston Police Department is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 9719 Bertwood Street on Tuesday, August 22, around 7:30 a.m.

The victim in the shooting was a 54-year-old man, who has yet to be officially identified. Identification is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to Sergeant R. Watson of the HPD Homicide Division, officers were dispatched to the location following a report of a man dead. Upon arrival, they discovered the homeowner, who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of responding Houston Fire Department paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No known suspect(s) or motive for the shooting has been established at this time. The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement authorities working diligently to uncover crucial details that might shed light on the circumstances of this homicide.

Houston Police urge anyone with information about this case to come forward and assist in the investigation. Individuals who can provide any relevant information are encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. For those who wish to remain anonymous, the option to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS is available.