Houston crime: Man shot, killed while walking near bus stop

West 34th Street shooting: Hispanic male shot, killed while walking near a bus stop

Photo from the scene

What we know:

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West 34th Street around midnight.

Officials said a Hispanic male left a WingStop and was walking near a bus stop when someone fired multiple shots towards him, striking him.

The man was being taken to the hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are searching for a dark-colored sedan in connection with the shooting.

Police said 15 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Officials said witnesses remained on the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the victim as they are still investigating.