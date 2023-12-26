A violent robbery erupted as a couple checked into a southeast Houston hotel Tuesday morning. The Houston Police Department (HPD) and Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to reports of a shooting around 4:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a man and a woman who had just checked into the Hotel Solara located at 9109 Gulf Freeway, Houston.

Authorities say the male was found in the parking lot, nursing a gunshot wound to the neck. The injured individual was immediately transported to a nearby trauma center.

Preliminary information suggests that two masked assailants, both men, targeted the couple as they were in the process of checking into the hotel. The assailants robbed the male victim of his belongings before shooting him.

As the investigation unfolds, officers are standing by to receive updates on the victim's condition.