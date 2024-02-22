A dispute between two neighbors escalated into a shooting in east Houston, prompting a Houston Police Department investigation.

Emergency responders from the HPD and the Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to reports of a shooting on Celia Street around 12:40 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. A nearby hospital is treating him for non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial information suggests that the victim was shot by his neighbor. There had been ongoing tensions between the shooter and the victim throughout the day. Earlier, the victim had allegedly used a slingshot to fire metal BBs at the shooter. Authorities say the exact sequence of events leading up to the shooting has been conflicting from both parties.

While one individual is currently in custody, no charges have been filed. Investigators are gathering more details and piecing together what happened.



