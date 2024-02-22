A person was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital from the Joint Processing Center on Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

Authorities confirm that the in-custody death is under investigation. The Houston Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is involved in the investigation.

A person died after being taken to the hospital from the Joint Processing Center.

It’s unclear what led up to the person’s death at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.