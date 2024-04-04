A man was shot in the head in downtown Houston. Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, authorities say they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The injured individual was transported to a nearby trauma center in critical condition.

(Photo: Onscene)

As of now, authorities have not released any information regarding potential suspects involved in the shooting.

Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.







