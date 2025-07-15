Houston crime: Man shot during attempted robbery on FM 1960 Road West

The Brief A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an attempted robbery in Harris County on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 2400 block of FM 1960 Road West. Suspect descriptions have not been released.



Authorities are on the scene following an attempted robbery in Harris County on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

The attempted robbery occurred in the 2400 block of FM 1960 Road West.

Officials said an adult male was shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on possible suspect descriptions.

The victim's name has not been released.