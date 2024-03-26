A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatally shooting a husband and father of two in a club parking lot in south Houston.

Luis Alejandro Valencia, 28, was found guilty of murder for the shooting of 29-year-old Erik Villeda on February 12, 2022. The incident occurred during daylight hours at a club located in the 8500 block of the Gulf Freeway.

According to testimony presented during the trial, Valencia had learned about marital issues between Villeda and his wife the day before the shooting. Subsequently, Valencia tracked down Villeda and fatally shot him.

Eyewitnesses recounted that Valencia, wearing a cowboy hat and a face mask, pulled up in a small Subaru SUV and called the victim over while still seated in his vehicle. Upon approaching, Valencia informed Villeda that he had been in contact with Villeda's wife, which reportedly made him angry. Without leaving his car, Valencia then proceeded to shoot Villeda multiple times with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Despite attempting to run away, Villeda was struck four times in the back by gunfire, leading to his death. Valencia fled the scene, leaving behind his cowboy hat which contained his DNA.

Houston Police Department responded to the scene and conducted an investigation, gathering evidence including surveillance footage from the club. Valencia was apprehended the following day at Bush Intercontinental Airport while attempting to pass through security with two knives and 75 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Additionally, while in custody at the Harris County Jail, Valencia faced charges of attempted escape for allegedly attempting to dig his way out of the facility.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Figliuzzi, along with ADA Erandy Marquez, prosecuted the six-day murder trial. Figliuzzi remarked on the severity of the crime, emphasizing Valencia's initiation of the confrontation and subsequent shooting of an unarmed man.

The outcome of the trial, a 55-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine, was described by Figliuzzi as indicative of the community's stance against gun violence.