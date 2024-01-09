The Houston Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects involved in robbing a man after he gave them a ride in south Houston. The incident took place around 1:00 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Loop West.

Authorities say the complainant was approached by two men who asked for a ride. He agreed to drive them. The men became aggressive and took the money from his wallet forcibly. This was while they were still in the vehicle. The suspects made the complainant stop the car at a restaurant in the 8100 block of Kirby after taking his money. Afterward, they left the scene in a black Ford F-150.

The first suspect is described as a black man aged 50 to 60. He was wearing a blue ball cap, blue dress blazer, dark slacks, dark sports shoes with white laces and soles, and possibly glasses.

The second suspect is identified as a black man with a medium build, wearing a blue coat, red shirt, and black pants.

HPD is seeking two suspects involved in a robbery. Courtesy of Houston Police Department

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.