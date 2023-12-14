Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is looking for two men who robbed a cellphone store at 2600 block of Fulton on Nov. 22.

In a surveillance video released by authorities, around 4:15pm, one man was seen on camera running into the cellphone store with a gun.

Police say the man demanded money from the store clerk with a gun pointed at his head. Another man was seen on camera, remaining at the front door.

The store clerk gave the man money, and the man is seen on camera running out of the store and towards the other man.

Police described the first robber as a black man wearing a long red sleeved shirt and black pants. The second man was described as wearing dark clothing and waiting at the front door.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.