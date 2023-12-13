Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is looking for help catching a man who robbed a subway at 1100 block of Edgebrook on June 11.

In a surveillance video released by authorities, the smooth criminal is seen walking inside the subway and jumping over the counter around 9 p.m., dressed in similar clothes as Michael Jackson.

Police say the man threatened to harm the female employee at the register and then demanded the money from her. The man then took the cash drawer and rode away on a bicycle.

The employee didn't seem to get hurt during the robbery based off the surveillance footage.

According to police, the man is described as a black male, around 25 to 40 years old. He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and black pants, along with a black and red hat, including white gloves.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects involved in this incident.

If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information can be provided anonymously by calling 713-222-8477 (TIPS) or reporting online at www.crime-stoppers.org.