A 37-year-old Houston resident pleaded guilty to assault of a federal officer after damaging two downtown buildings, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Justin Prophet was outside the federal courthouse in Houston during the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2023, when he smashed a window with a long metal pole, a release stated.

He then walked to another building across the street, broke another window with the same pole and gained entry.

Officials said while he was inside, Prophet attempted to assault an individual who was on his way to work, along with damaging additional property.

Authorities from the federal courthouse confronted Prophet shortly thereafter. At that point, that's when officials said Prophet struck one of them with the pole.

Officials said the officer shot Prophet in his lower extremities, and was later taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

"Brandishing a long metal pole, Prophet displayed a blatant disregard for public safety," said Hamdani. "It is my office’s mission to protect federal facilities and Houston’s citizens, and with the help of local and federal partners, Prophet is now off the streets destined for a room full of metal poles—a prison cell."

U.S. District Judge David Hittner has set sentencing for June 20. At that time, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Prophet has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.