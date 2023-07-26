An investigation is underway after the Houston Police Department found a man dead in his car in the parking lot of a west Houston apartment complex Tuesday night.

At around 9:00 p.m., HPD responded to multiple calls reporting ongoing burglaries at The Abbey At Enclave apartments, where witnesses observed a masked individual attempting to break into parked cars.

Upon arrival at the scene, HPD officers searched the area and discovered an unresponsive man inside a parked car. The man had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by Houston Fire Department.

Authorities say it remains unclear whether the deceased person was connected to the initial reports of car break-ins. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

In the aftermath of the incident, Oladipo Oyeneyia, a tenant residing in the apartment complex, expressed his concerns and unease about the situation.

"It makes me feel uncomfortable that we are not safe because if someone can shoot somebody here, then any of us can be shot and die," Oyeneyia said.

He recalled a similar shooting incident that had taken place outside his balcony three years ago, which he had promptly reported to the police. This recent event has left him feeling unsafe in his current living environment.



