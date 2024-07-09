Expand / Collapse search
Houston crime: Man found dead in hotel room near Galleria

By
Published  July 9, 2024 6:37am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound early this morning at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston near the Galleria. 

Houston Police Department (HPD) and Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to reports of CPR in progress at 2911 Sage around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, emergency units discovered the deceased male in a hotel room. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unclear, with investigators working to determine whether foul play was involved.

Homicide investigators and forensics units are on the scene, processing evidence and interviewing individuals present at the hotel. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.