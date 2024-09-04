Houston crime: Man found dead inside home on Cook Street, authorities investigating

The Brief Man found dead on the 1400 block of Cook on Wednesday evening. Houston police are on scene investigating



The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating after a man was found dead on Wednesday evening.

Authorities were called out to the 1400 block of Cook Street for a welfare check call.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/Twitter)

Authorities said family members were not able to make contact with the family member who lived there.

Officials said officers arrived at the scene and found the front door unlocked.

After officers made entry, they found a man inside with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details have been released yet by authorities.