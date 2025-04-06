Houston's heading to the NCAA Championship: What to know before the game

The Brief The Cougars won against the Blue Devils 70-67. UH now goes against Florida for the championship, their first time in over 40 years. Tipoff for the championship is shortly before 8 p.m. Monday



WHOOOOOOSE HOOOOOUUUUUUSE!?!

Houston bounced back against Duke in the final minutes of the Final Four, winning the whole game 70-67.

Now, for the first time since 1984, the Coogs are going to the NCAA Championship.

Here's what we know so far about Monday's big game.

Who is playing in the NCAA Championship Game?

The Cougars are going against the Gators from the University of Florida. This is Houston's first time in the national championship since 1984.

When and where is the NCAA Championship game?

Game Day: Monday, April 7

Where: Alamodome - San Antonio

Tipoff time: 7:50 p.m. Central Standard Time

What seeds are Houston and Florida this year?

Both teams took the Number 1 seed for their championship regions.

Houston's the first seed in the NCAA's Midwest region, and Florida's first in the West region.

Where can I watch the game?

TV channel: CBS

Online stream: March Madness website,