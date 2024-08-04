A man is behind bars after being caught on Ring camera abusing a dog, deputies say.

Derek Stephen Lowry Jr., 36, was apprehended by Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Animal Cruelty Investigators and the Pct. 1 Warrant Division, following a tip from Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Derek Stephen Lowry Jr. was alleged to have violently jerk on the animal’s leash, forcibly pulling at the animal’s neck and head.

Authorities say the Ring doorbell footage showed Lowry violently jerking a mixed-breed dog's leash and kicking it, causing the dog's body to slide across the ground. The dog was seen cowering and non-aggressive during the incident.

Felony animal cruelty charges were accepted and filed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Additionally, Lowry was discovered to be wanted in Brazoria County for an unrelated theft offense.

Lowry was arrested and transported to the Harris County Jail, where he was booked on outstanding warrants.