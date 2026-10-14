The Brief One person was critically injured following a robbery that occurred in west Houston on Wednesday afternoon, police say. Houston police said they received two calls around 2:30 p.m., one stating there was a road rage shooting and the other was a man who called in saying he was being robbed by a man he knew with a club or a stick. The robbery is still under investigation.



One person was critically injured following a robbery that occurred in west Houston on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

What we know:

Houston police said they received two calls around 2:30 p.m., one stating there was a road rage shooting and the other was a man who called in saying he was being robbed by a man he knew with a club or a stick.

Officials said the suspect did strike the victim as authorities found the victim with a head injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities confirmed they believe there was not a road rage incident or shooting, just a robbery. There is no danger to the general public in connection with the robbery.

Further investigation revealed authorities believe the robbery occurred at an apartment complex nearby and the victim drove to the shopping center parking lot.

Officials said they are working to get video surveillance and additional witnesses.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide the victim's name.

A suspect description was not been provided as authorities are working on that.