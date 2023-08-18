Expand / Collapse search
Houston crime: Man charged with murder in fatal shooting outside of The RoundUp on Almeda Genoa Road

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities have made an arrest following the investigation of a fatal shooting and wounding incident that occurred on Almeda Genoa Road in the early hours of Sunday, August 13.

The suspect, 19-year-old Trevon Demas, was charged with murder in the shooting.

Demas is accused of murdering Donald James, 29, and injuring an adult female during the incident. The charges against Demas are a result of the relentless efforts of the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division Detectives M. Castillo, B. Stephens, and J. Diaz.

The circumstances leading to the tragic incident began when James engaged in an argument with a female outside The RoundUp, a bar located at 4601 Almeda Genoa Road. 

In a chilling turn of events, an unidentified male suspect approached and opened fire, taking James' life at the scene. Responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced James dead. Additionally, a female bystander in her 20s or 30s sustained a gunshot wound to her arm during the attack. The woman was quickly transported to an area hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Through a thorough investigation, law enforcement officials pinpointed Demas as the primary suspect in this case. 

On Wednesday, August 17, as Demas was in the process of surrendering to authorities at the Harris County Joint Processing Center for a separate felony charge, he was subjected to questioning by HPD detectives. Subsequently, Demas was charged in connection with the fatal shooting and wounding incident.


 