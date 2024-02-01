The Houston Police Department has officially charged Hugo Daniel Bahena Dominguez, 25, with first-degree murder for shooting 30-year-old Eric Colin, multiple times at 12:05 a.m. on December 22, 2023.

Police say officers responded to a shooting after Colin showed up at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Soon after, doctors later pronounced him dead. While investigating, police learn a woman dropped off Colin and then left the hospital.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a restaurant at 3202 South Loop West.

After investigating, Houston police identified Dominquez as the suspect involved, and charged Dominguez with murder.