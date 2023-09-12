Houston crime: Man charged for deadly shooting outside restaurant

Houston Police Department has charged a man for a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon in southwest Houston.

Luis Roberto Molina Cruz, 42, has been charged with murder in the 351st State District Court but remains at large.

A 2015 booking photo of Molina Cruz, who is not currently in custody. (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

HPD officers responded to a shooting outside a restaurant at 9612 Beechnut Street and found an unresponsive man on the front patio about 3:45 p.m.

Authorities say the victim had sustained a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene, pronouncing the victim deceased.

The victim, 42, has not been officially identified, pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

After investigating and examining the evidence at the scene, HPD determined that the victim had been sitting on the patio with two women when the suspect approached.

Police say an argument ensued and escalated when the suspect, identified as Molina Cruz, shot the victim. After the shooting, Molina Cruz walked to his car.

He left the scene in a gray Honda Civic with a Texas license plate RZD3672.

A surveillance photo of Molina Cruz of in a gray Honda Civic with Texas license plates RZD3672. (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luis Robert Molina Cruz in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

